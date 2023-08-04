Pitcairn Co. Has $807,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.26 and its 200 day moving average is $214.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.24 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $11,299,792. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

