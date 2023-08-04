Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.12.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

