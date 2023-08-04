Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,080 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock valued at $340,099,419 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

