National Bankshares Downgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Sector Perform

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

TFI International stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

