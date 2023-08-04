Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

