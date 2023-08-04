Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.