Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 94 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

ROK opened at $301.73 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

