Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.41 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.