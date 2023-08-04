NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,248.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,096.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,665.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,828.93, for a total value of $12,823,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $622,879,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,666 shares of company stock worth $57,599,326 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

