American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $185.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

