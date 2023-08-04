Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 55.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NSC stock opened at $227.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

