Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

