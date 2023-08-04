Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

