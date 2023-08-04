Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 931 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $110.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

