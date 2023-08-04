Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

