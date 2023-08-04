iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.