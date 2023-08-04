The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 11,939 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares in the company, valued at $38,278,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.8 %

CG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,511,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after buying an additional 149,699 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

