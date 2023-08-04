Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $204.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.