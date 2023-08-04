Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after acquiring an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,423,000 after acquiring an additional 791,889 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

