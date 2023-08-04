Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSD stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

