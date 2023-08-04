iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

