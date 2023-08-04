Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

