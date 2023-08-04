Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

