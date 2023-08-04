First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

