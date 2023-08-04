Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn Sells 2,000 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $449,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MORN opened at $225.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 425.31 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

