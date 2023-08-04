Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,121 shares of company stock worth $57,097,202 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

