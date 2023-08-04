NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.95 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

