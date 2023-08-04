Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,885 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

