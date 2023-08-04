American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 5,574 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,574 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $12,875.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,320,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $12,978.61.

On Monday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $62,590.88.

AMWL opened at $2.11 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

