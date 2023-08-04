Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 255.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

