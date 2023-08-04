The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews Sells 6,669 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,511,000 after acquiring an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,699 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

