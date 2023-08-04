Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

