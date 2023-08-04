Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CCI opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

