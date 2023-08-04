Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $206.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 425.35% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,297. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

