Capital Analysts LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

