Citigroup Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $177.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.