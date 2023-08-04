Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Read Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RNR opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.