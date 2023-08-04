Capital Analysts LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.