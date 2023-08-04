Capital Analysts LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.