Capital Analysts LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
