Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

