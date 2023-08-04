Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

