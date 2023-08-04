Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 944 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

