Commerce Bank Purchases 1,546 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $291.33 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.37.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 141.19% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.91.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

