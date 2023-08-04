Commerce Bank Buys 19,645 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

