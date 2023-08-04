Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

