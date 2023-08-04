Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 9,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 98.0% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 766,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

