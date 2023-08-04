Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

