Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,660,000 after buying an additional 145,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

WST stock opened at $369.89 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $389.39. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Stephens raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.