Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

D opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

