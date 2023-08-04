Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $900.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $759.42 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,795 shares of company stock worth $6,561,912. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equinix by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

